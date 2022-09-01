Scream 6 Wraps Filming, Seemingly Confirms New York City Setting

Back in 1989, horror fans were given the promise of Jason Voorhees stepping outside of Camp Crystal Lake and terrorizing the citizens of New York City with "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan." What we received was a film that should have been titled "Jason Takes a Boat Ride and Then Chases Teens on a Subway." Now, over three decades later, it seems as if we're finally going to see our "slasher icon terrorizes the big city" dreams come to life. This time, it's not Jason, but the Ghostface killer who has finally left Woodsboro and is heading to the Big Apple in the upcoming "Scream 6," which just wrapped principal photography.

The creative team behind "Scream 5" (I'm sorry, I refuse to call it the actual ridiculous title of just "Scream") of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not," "V/H/S/") are back with the sixth installment of the beloved horror franchise, without Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott but with a dynamite cast of familiar faces and newcomers alike. Yesterday, the AQTIS 514 IATSE official Instagram account posted an image of the cast and crew on the final day of shooting, and revealed a killer preview of what we can expect in the next film.

That's right, baby. WE'RE GETTING GHOSTFACE ON THE SUBWAY!