Scream 6 Will See Courteney Cox Break A Cool Horror Movie Record
Production on "Scream 6" is well underway, with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not," "Scream") returning in addition to the previous film's surviving stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. The film is also bringing back "Scream 4" fan favorite Hayden Panettiere, as well as franchise newcomers Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, and Henry Czerny. The huge news has of course been centered on series' final girl Neve Campbell, who has confirmed she will not be returning to play Sidney Prescott despite having been involved in all previous entries, making Courteney Cox the only confirmed actor to participate in all six "Scream" movies. I say "confirmed," because Roger L. Jackson, who provides the trademark voice of Ghostface, has not yet been confirmed as returning for the film.
Regardless of Jackson's casting status, Cox's return as Gale Weathers makes her the first woman to play the same horror character at least six consecutive times in horror history. I can already hear people crying out "but what about Jamie Lee Curtis?" and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we're talking about consecutive films. Curtis played Strode in "Halloween" and "Halloween II" but did not return for "Halloween III," "IV," "V," or "The Curse of Michael Myers." She did return for "Halloween H20 and "Halloween Resurrection," but the streak was broken by Rob Zombie's "Halloween" and "Halloween II." She returned for the Universal and Blumhouse trilogy of "Halloween," "Halloween Kills," and "Halloween Ends." Even ignoring the Rob Zombie films, that still only puts her at five consecutive entries. With Neve Campbell not returning, the crown goes to Courteney Cox.
Respect to Gale Weathers
As it stands, only six actors have achieved the same honor, all of which are male. Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers joins Christopher Lee as Dracula, Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, Warwick Davis as The Leprechaun, Doug Bradley as Pinhead, Brad Dourif as Chucky, and Tobin Bell as Jigsaw. If Roger L. Jackson returns to voice Ghostface, he will also join the esteemed group, but that doesn't change the fact that Cox is still the first woman to join the consecutive six party.
With the person responsible for the Ghostface killings changing from film to film, the "Scream" films have always been less about the memorable slasher behind the mask, and instead about those who survive the horror. "Scream" also holds the unique distinction of having not one, but two legacy final girls in Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, but with Sidney taking a well-deserved break, it's time for Gale Weathers to take center stage. Gale started out in the "Scream" series as an opportunist reporter and has since grown into an empathetic and un-f***-withable hero. Quit mocking the "Scream 3" bangs (GET NEW MATERIAL!) and put some respect on Gale Weathers' name. She's not just an incredible final girl, she's officially a history-making horror icon.
Writer's Note: Yes, Milla Jovovich does play Alice (and her various clones and resurrected version) in Paul W.S. Anderson's six "Resident Evil" series, but those films turn into action/superhero-esque films toward the latter half with only sprinkles of horror elements. That's like calling "Morbius" a horror movie which I know no one here wants to do. Thank you!