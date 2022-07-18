Scream 6 Will See Courteney Cox Break A Cool Horror Movie Record

Production on "Scream 6" is well underway, with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not," "Scream") returning in addition to the previous film's surviving stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. The film is also bringing back "Scream 4" fan favorite Hayden Panettiere, as well as franchise newcomers Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, and Henry Czerny. The huge news has of course been centered on series' final girl Neve Campbell, who has confirmed she will not be returning to play Sidney Prescott despite having been involved in all previous entries, making Courteney Cox the only confirmed actor to participate in all six "Scream" movies. I say "confirmed," because Roger L. Jackson, who provides the trademark voice of Ghostface, has not yet been confirmed as returning for the film.

Regardless of Jackson's casting status, Cox's return as Gale Weathers makes her the first woman to play the same horror character at least six consecutive times in horror history. I can already hear people crying out "but what about Jamie Lee Curtis?" and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we're talking about consecutive films. Curtis played Strode in "Halloween" and "Halloween II" but did not return for "Halloween III," "IV," "V," or "The Curse of Michael Myers." She did return for "Halloween H20 and "Halloween Resurrection," but the streak was broken by Rob Zombie's "Halloween" and "Halloween II." She returned for the Universal and Blumhouse trilogy of "Halloween," "Halloween Kills," and "Halloween Ends." Even ignoring the Rob Zombie films, that still only puts her at five consecutive entries. With Neve Campbell not returning, the crown goes to Courteney Cox.