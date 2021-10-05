New Halloween Kills Featurette Is All About Laurie Strode's Legacy
"Halloween Kills" is re-sequel-izing the "Halloween" franchise yet again. "Halloween H20" wiped some of the sequel slate clean back in 1998 by ignoring the existence Laurie Strode's daughter who debuted in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" and introducing her teenage son. But the new "Halloween" in 2018 did away with all of the sequels and picked things up 40 years after the original Haddonfield murders, where Laurie Strode was ready and waiting for Michael Myers to come back.
Now that the pure face of evil has returned, Laurie Strode's daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andy Matichak) understand the danger of Michael Myers and they're ready to get rid of the monster once and for all. A new featurette from "Halloween Kills" focuses on the three female warriors who won't stand for being victims anymore. Instead, they dare to seek out the Haddonfield slasher. But can they survive the night again?
Halloween Kills Featurette - Warriors
In "Halloween Kills," Laurie Strode and her family learn that Michael Myers didn't burn alive after being trapped in the basement and left for dead. Instead, firefighters inadvertently gave him a way to escape, and the masked killer is stalking the streets of Haddonfield again. Rather than live in fear, the three Strode women take it upon themselves to seek out Michael Myers themselves and finish him once and for all.
Michael Myers will certainly have his hands full this time. Not only is he wielding more weapons than a trusty carving knife, such as a fluorescent light bulb, but the Strodes aren't messing around. As we've seen in the most recent trailer, Karen takes it upon herself to snatch the mask of Michael Myers, teasing a chance to see the killer's face yet again. But it looks like the Strodes aren't the only people who want Michael Myers.
The entire town of Haddonfield is pissed, and they're not going to be terrorized all over again 40 years later. As we saw in another "Halloween Kills" featurette, there are a handful of supporting characters from the original "Halloween" who are still kicking around town. Obviously they're terrified, but they probably won't go down without a fight, and they're strength in numbers. After all, Michael Myers is only one man. Well, that is if he's actually a man at all.
Here's the official synopsis for "Halloween Kills" from Universal:
Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.
But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.
The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.
Evil dies tonight.
"Halloween Kills" arrives in theaters and on Peacock starting on October 15, 2021.