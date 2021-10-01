Halloween Kills Featurette: It's A Haddonfield Reunion For Those Traumatized By Michael Myers

Jamie Lee Curtis is the biggest returning cast member from the original "Halloween," but she came back as Laurie Strode in several sequels over the years before returning in "Halloween" (2018). In "Halloween Kills," Kyle Richards is reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids Laurie Strode was babysitting when Michael Myers went on his killing spree. She's all grown up now, but the terror of Michael Myers still looms in Lindsey's mind, and you can only imagine how terrifying it must be to see him in the flesh again.

Tommy Doyle, the other kid who Laurie was babysitting, is also in "Halloween Kills," but the character's original star will not be reprising the role. Brian Andrews played Tommy in "Halloween," and then Paul Rudd played the character in "Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers," which has now been wiped from the franchise's canon. But in "Halloween Kills," the character will be played by Anthony Michael Hall ("The Dark Knight"). We're not sure why Kyle Richards is coming back and Brian Andrews isn't, but maybe we'll find out when director David Gordon Green starts making the press rounds for "Halloween Kills."

Other returning characters in "Halloween Kills" include Nancy Stephens as nurse Marion Chambers, who worked with the late Dr. Loomis in the original "Halloween." Plus, Charles Cyphers will be back as Sherif Leigh Brackett, who is now working as a security guard at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.

On top of this reunion, the "Halloween Kills" trailer seems to be teasing a possible flashback to a scene that takes place not long after the conclusion of the original "Halloween."

Here's the official synopsis for "Halloween Kills," which will available on Peacock and in theaters on October 15, 2021: