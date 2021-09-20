The New Halloween Kills Trailer Teases A Key Flashback To The 1978 Original

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie, along with Judy Greer as her daughter, Karen Nelson, and Andi Matichak as Karen's daughter, Allyson Nelson, but that's old news. What's exciting is that they'll be joined by a few familiar characters returning from Carpenter's original.

Charles Cyphers is back as Leigh Brackett, the father of Laurie's late best friend, Annie, and the sheriff working the night Michael unleashed his reign of terror back in 1978. Anthony Michael Hall will play a grown-up Tommy Doyle, despite the fact he's not the original actor, Brian Andrews, the cameo appearance by actor Danny Ray in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," or most famously, the Tommy Doyle of "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers," Paul Rudd. Meanwhile, Robert Longstreet is playing a grownup Lonnie Elam, Tommy Doyle's bully in the original film. Now mostly known as one of the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," former child star Kyle Richards makes her return as Lindsey Wallace, and Nancy Stephens is back as Nurse Marion Chambers. As Laurie Strode so wonderfully says in the trailer, "we are the survivors of Michael Myers."

Reuniting all of these characters offers multiple opportunities to explain what happened to the little town of Haddonfield after death paid a visit in 1978. The trailer shows a great moment of Lindsey Wallace screaming at children to run home to safety, knowing just how dangerous Michael Myers is on a night like Halloween after all these years. This can help dissect the generational trauma that has plagued an entire community for four decades, piecing together what everyone actually knows about Michael Myers.