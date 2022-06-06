Neve Campbell Confirms She Won't Be Back For Scream 6

Despite countless attempts on her life ever since the original Wes Craven classic put a proper scream into audiences back in 1996, it ultimately happens that Ghostface was never able to remove Sidney Prescott from the franchise — only a lowball contract offer could finish the job, reportedly. The news comes straight from Neve Campbell, who explained her side of the story to Deadline.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream.' I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Talk about a bummer. It's probably easy to default to the "Greedy, overpaid actors demanding endless amounts of money" card, but I'm not entirely sure how anyone could blame the literal face of the franchise for feeling slighted by such an offer. The studio happily brought back Courteney Cox, the rest of the young cast of the fifth "Scream" movie, and even Hayden Panettiere as Kirby after her brief appearance in "Scream 4." But they couldn't open up the coffers for Neve freaking Campbell? On the face of it, that'd likely suggest a much more minor role for Sidney Prescott that could be easily written out of the upcoming sequel. Still, as satisfying as her role in this last "Scream" movie was, this can't help but feel like an abrupt way to end the star's over 2 decade-long association with the classic franchise.

In any case, the now Neve Campbell-less "Scream 6" will move forward with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning once again, along with writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. As of now, "Scream 6" is set to open March 31, 2023.