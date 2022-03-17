Scream 6 Is Bringing Back Courteney Cox As Gale Weathers

A classic character from the "Scream" franchise is putting herself in danger yet again for another round of bloody shenanigans with Ghostface. It has been confirmed by Courteney Cox personally that she will indeed be back for "Scream 6." What's more, the actress, who has appeared as Gale Weathers in every previous entry in the series, has revealed that filming is indeed set to begin this summer.

The news was revealed by Cox on a recent episode of the Just for Variety podcast. While she obviously didn't divulge much by way of specifics, she did confirm that she has a script in her hand and is gearing up for a shoot in Canada this June. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I got the script yesterday. I haven't read it yet, I just got it... I'm excited to read it, and I know they're gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!"

"Scream 6" was initially confirmed by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass early last month. Following this year's "Scream," which has been a gigantic success at the box office taking in $140 million to date, the studio wasted absolutely no time in getting the band back together for another go-around. Cox is the first returning cast member to confirm their return.