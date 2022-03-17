Scream 6 Is Bringing Back Courteney Cox As Gale Weathers
A classic character from the "Scream" franchise is putting herself in danger yet again for another round of bloody shenanigans with Ghostface. It has been confirmed by Courteney Cox personally that she will indeed be back for "Scream 6." What's more, the actress, who has appeared as Gale Weathers in every previous entry in the series, has revealed that filming is indeed set to begin this summer.
The news was revealed by Cox on a recent episode of the Just for Variety podcast. While she obviously didn't divulge much by way of specifics, she did confirm that she has a script in her hand and is gearing up for a shoot in Canada this June. Here's what she had to say about it:
"I got the script yesterday. I haven't read it yet, I just got it... I'm excited to read it, and I know they're gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!"
"Scream 6" was initially confirmed by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass early last month. Following this year's "Scream," which has been a gigantic success at the box office taking in $140 million to date, the studio wasted absolutely no time in getting the band back together for another go-around. Cox is the first returning cast member to confirm their return.
Who else is coming back?
The big question right now is who else will be back for the latest entry in the enduring slasher franchise. The most obvious question: Will Neve Campbell return? Campbell plays Sidney Prescott, who has been at the center of these movies since the original "Scream," directed by the late, great Wes Craven, arrived in 1996 and singlehandedly helped to resurrect the slasher genre. It's also unclear if the newer cast members, such as Melissa Barrera's Sam or Jenna Ortega's Tara, will be back in the saddle, though that seems likely as the new cast members were largely at the center of the latest film, with the legacy characters serving as support.
Plot details remain firmly under wraps but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not") are returning, as are screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream," is also returning to produce.
With production set to begin in just a few months, we'll likely be hearing much more regarding casting sooner rather than later. We should expect an official announcement from Paramount on that front a little closer to the start of filming, and we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details come our way.
"Scream 6" does not yet have a release date set.