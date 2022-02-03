Ghostface Lives! Scream 6 Is Officially Happening

It's officially official horror fans: "Scream 6" is a go. With the new "Scream" currently in theaters and slashing it up at the box office in a big way, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Entertainment wasted no time in giving a sixth installment in the legendary slasher franchise the go-ahead. So get ready for more Ghostface and more meta killings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Scream 6" has been officially given the go-ahead with the core creative team returning. This includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (who are part of the filmmaking team Radio Silence), as well as screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. What's more, the studio is wasting no time at all, as production is expected to begin this summer. Paramount and Spyglass had the following to say in a joint statement:

"We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."

Radio Silence had the following to add:

"Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life."

Lastly, Vanderbilt and Busick had this to say: