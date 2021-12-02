Scream 2022 Director Teases Possible Sequels With New Generation

It's been 25 years since Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) went toe-to-toe with the hacking 'n slashing Ghostface killer (not to be confused with the flow-riffic rap artist) in the fictional sunny California town of Woodsboro in Wes Craven's "Scream." Now, the "Scream" film series has a new entry on the way in 2022, and co-director Tyler Gillett says there's more where that came from. In an interview with Total Film, the filmmaker and crew talk about legacies, survivorship, and tease some information about the fifth installment of the Ghostface-fearing franchise.

Gillett directs "Scream," which frustratingly has the exact same title as Wes Craven's 1996 original film despite being a sequel (and not a remake), alongside Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett make up two-thirds of Radio Silence Productions along with Chad Villella, who executive produces the new "Scream." Previously, the trio produced this year's "V/H/S/94," while Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed the bloody good time "Ready or Not." The duo, along with executive producer (and writer of "Scream" and its second and fourth sequel) Kevin Williamson, are hyped to return to Woodsboro.

Gillett tells Total Film:

This new cast of characters is so wonderful. The legacy cast, they're so wonderful. I think what we discovered, and what [screenwriters] Guy [Busick] and James [Vanderbilt] did, is they found a real reason for the next story to exist. We know that there is more gas in the tank. There are more stories to be told in Woodsboro, and about these characters, for sure.

Might this franchise go the distance? Might Ghostface join the likes of Freddy, Jason, Chucky, and Pinhead in the slasher pantheon? It can be argued that the cloaked killer already has, but fans are ready for more.