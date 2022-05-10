Scream 6 Bringing Back Scream 5 Survivors

The sequel is coming to us courtesy of the team behind this year's "Scream," with the collective known as Radio Silence (directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, as well as producer Chad Villella) returning for the new film.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that at least one legacy character, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, will return for "Scream 6." While it isn't clear yet if Neve Campbell will return as Sidney, we do know some other characters will return to face Ghostface.

Paramount announced that the 2022 survivors, Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jenna Ortega's Tara, as well as show-stealing twins Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Mason Gooding's Chad, will all return for the next film in the franchise.

Not only that, but a press release from Paramount gives us the very first hints of what the next film will be about:

"The "Scream" saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

Sure, that is incredibly vague. Sure, that is the same vague plot description of both "Scream 2" and "Scream 3," and the fact that Sam spent the entire third act of "Scream" trying to get the hell out of Woodsboro makes this very unsurprising. Still, "Scream 2" is an incredible film, and there is a lot to mine here, story-wise.

If the film continues its predecessor's take on reboots and lega-sequels, then it's safe to assume "Scream 6" will likely take on sequels to said reboots, and the huge pressures those movies are under. Plus, given how much "The Last Jedi" played into the ending of "Scream," we could see the next film actually take on the challenges of making a "The Last Jedi" continuation to a hugely successful reboot.

"Scream 6" will slash its way into theaters on March 31, 2023.