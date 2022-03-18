Scream 6 Will Stab Its Way Into Your Hearts Next Spring
"Scream" fans waited eleven years for the latest big-screen sequel, but it looks like the period of meta-slasher drought is over. According to Deadline, the latest "Scream" movie — the sixth in the franchise — is set for release on March 31, 2023.
Although this January's legacy sequel wasn't initially revealed to be an entry point for more movies, the film certainly left the door open with an ending that saw several charismatic new cast members survive the night. None of the new cast has confirmed their involvement with the sequel, but hilarious twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), protagonist Sam (Melissa Barrera), and resilient little sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) all lived to scream another day, and long-time heroes Sidney (Neve Campbell) and Gale (Courtney Cox) also fought their way through the latest installment as well.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for more Scream!
The sequel from Spyglass Media does already have the creative team behind "Scream" 2022 on board. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also made 2019's "Ready or Not," will return to direct the next film. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also return to pen the latest screenplay, with the former producing alongside Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak. Chad Villella and Kevin Williamson are executive producing.
This year's "Scream" broke the January box office curse to rake in over $140 million, resulting in the prompt greenlighting of the sequel. With just over a year between films, this will be the second-shortest wait franchise fans will have endured for a sequel in the series, after "Scream 2" followed the original in less than a year. That short wait may be nerve-wracking for fans who fear the new film could end up undercooked, but it sounds like the team has plenty of ideas up their sleeves.
Before the sequel was announced, Gillett spoke with Collider, saying, "We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we're working on" before adding that working on projects like "Scream" and "Ready or Not" "scratched an itch we don't know we had, and I think it'll continue to itch." He also hyped up the "amazing ideas" Vanderbilt and Busick have for the sequel.
Though we'll have to wait to hear more news from the franchise, I for one hope we get an answer to the most burning question soon: what the hell is this movie going to be called? "Scream 2"? We did that already!
The sixth "Scream" movie is set to premiere March 31, 2023.