Scream 6 Will Stab Its Way Into Your Hearts Next Spring

The sequel from Spyglass Media does already have the creative team behind "Scream" 2022 on board. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also made 2019's "Ready or Not," will return to direct the next film. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also return to pen the latest screenplay, with the former producing alongside Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak. Chad Villella and Kevin Williamson are executive producing.

This year's "Scream" broke the January box office curse to rake in over $140 million, resulting in the prompt greenlighting of the sequel. With just over a year between films, this will be the second-shortest wait franchise fans will have endured for a sequel in the series, after "Scream 2" followed the original in less than a year. That short wait may be nerve-wracking for fans who fear the new film could end up undercooked, but it sounds like the team has plenty of ideas up their sleeves.

Before the sequel was announced, Gillett spoke with Collider, saying, "We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we're working on" before adding that working on projects like "Scream" and "Ready or Not" "scratched an itch we don't know we had, and I think it'll continue to itch." He also hyped up the "amazing ideas" Vanderbilt and Busick have for the sequel.

Though we'll have to wait to hear more news from the franchise, I for one hope we get an answer to the most burning question soon: what the hell is this movie going to be called? "Scream 2"? We did that already!

The sixth "Scream" movie is set to premiere March 31, 2023.