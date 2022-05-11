Hayden Panettiere Is Coming Back As Kirby For Scream 6

ATTENTION ALL HORROR FANS! ATTENTION! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! I REPEAT, THIS IS NOT A DRILL! KIRBY LIVES AND SHE'S COMING BACK FOR "SCREAM 6"!

Absolutely no disrespect to the brilliant, remarkable, talented survivors of "Scream 5" who were announced yesterday as returning for "Scream 6," but hearing that Hayden Panettiere is reviving her fan-favorite role from the unfairly maligned "Scream 4" is the best possible news regarding this sequel. Panettiere played Kirby Reed, the thought-to-be-dead horror fan who successfully schooled Ghostface, called pathetic fanboys out on their nonsense, and became a hero to every horror fan who has ever been quizzed at a convention by some basement-dwelling horror troll who refuses to accept that horror isn't a boys-only club. The Hollywood Reporter made the exclusive announcement, with principal photography on the film expected to start this summer.

The same team behind "Scream 5" is returning for the franchise's sixth installment with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick returning to co-write the screenplay with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, back as directors.

Many (myself included) had been holding out hope that our beloved Kirby would make a comeback after the Radio Silence boys confessed they had tried to have her appear in a cameo performance alongside Rian Johnson, who directs "Stab 8" in the "Scream" universe. This established to fans that Kirby was still alive, and it was only a matter of time before the stars aligned and brought our girl back to us.

Take THAT, Jill and Charlie! KIRBY LIVES!!!