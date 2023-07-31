Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Has Died At 25
Angus Cloud, the actor responsible for the beating heart of "Euphoria" as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill has tragically died. The news was first reported by TMZ, which included a statement from Cloud's family.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family wrote. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." The statement continued with the acknowledgement that Cloud had lost his father the week prior, and was struggling severely with his death. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they wrote. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." The statement concluded with, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Cloud's career may have been in its infancy, but he was already a massive star with Gen Z audiences, amassing nearly 7 million followers on Instagram alone. In addition to "Euphoria," Cloud appeared in the films "The Line" and "North Hollywood," in addition to music videos from Noah Cyrus, Becky G & Karol G, and Juice WRLD. He was slated to appear in the upcoming films "Freaky Tales" and "Your Lucky Day," in addition to the currently untitled Universal Monsters film from "Scream" and "Ready or Not" directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
'Fez isn't a man of many words'
Angus Cloud's breakout role of Fez as "Euphoria" made him a household name, and an unlikely fan-favorite considering he's the drug dealer of the series star, Zendaya's Rue. Cloud actually attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts alongside Zendaya, but was streetcast for "Euphoria" while working at a restaurant in Brooklyn, initially thinking casting director Jennifer Venditti was trying to scam him. Despite being a drug dealer, Fez is often the moral compass of "Euphoria," and the most loyal character in the series. He's willing to beat the brakes off of serial abuser Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), while simultaneously being the best possible partner to Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) and serving as one of the only examples of a healthy relationship on the show.
Fans immediately gravitated toward Cloud's lo-fi approach to the character, and his unmistakable Oakland drawl helped turn line deliveries like "You're confused? I'm f***in' confused, bro," into viral sensations. Cloud was almost an anti-actor with the unflinching realism to his performances, and absolutely had the potential to be one of the leading new actors of his generation. Season 2 of "Euphoria" was debatably a hot mess, but Cloud's performance kept the show emotionally grounded and gave fans a reason to tune in each week.
He will be greatly missed.