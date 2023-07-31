Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Has Died At 25

Angus Cloud, the actor responsible for the beating heart of "Euphoria" as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill has tragically died. The news was first reported by TMZ, which included a statement from Cloud's family.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family wrote. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." The statement continued with the acknowledgement that Cloud had lost his father the week prior, and was struggling severely with his death. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they wrote. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." The statement concluded with, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud's career may have been in its infancy, but he was already a massive star with Gen Z audiences, amassing nearly 7 million followers on Instagram alone. In addition to "Euphoria," Cloud appeared in the films "The Line" and "North Hollywood," in addition to music videos from Noah Cyrus, Becky G & Karol G, and Juice WRLD. He was slated to appear in the upcoming films "Freaky Tales" and "Your Lucky Day," in addition to the currently untitled Universal Monsters film from "Scream" and "Ready or Not" directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.