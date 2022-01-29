How Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Feels About The Fezco-Lexi Romance
Between the fist-fights, break-ups, and overdoses, "Euphoria" season 2 has one surprising bright spot that fans are clinging to. In its party-set season premiere, soulful drug dealer Fezco (Angus Cloud) meets creative, clever teen Lexi (Maude Apatow) at a party. The two were already level-headed fan favorite characters in a show populated by extreme personalities. When they hit it off immediately, their sweet, innocent banter immediately put them in the center of the social media conversation.
Actor Angus Cloud, who joined Twitter to live-tweet this season of "Euphoria," is a vocal supporter of this unlikely pairing. He's tweeted about Fezco and Lexi often; at one point this week, he simply tweeted the word "Fexi." In an interview with Bustle, Cloud says that he and Apatow were both game when series creator Sam Levinson approached them with his idea for season 2.
"I remember there was a moment where [creator Sam Levinson] spoke to both of us and was like, 'Yeah, it might be a little thing with Lexi and Fezco. We were like, 'All right, let's get it.' We were already friends and s***, so we were just like, 'It's lit.'"
Maude Apatow's On Board, Too
It's an inspired idea to let Lexi and Fezco share screen time and develop an organic friendship that seems to be the exact opposite of, say, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate's (Jacob Elordi) full-throttle relationship. They clearly hit it off at the New Year's party, with typically taciturn Fez complimenting Lexi's braininess and calling her fearless.
Like everything on "Euphoria," though, there's an edge to even this low-key relationship. Fez isn't just noticeably older than Lexi, he's also a drug dealer who's frequently getting guns pointed at his head. The wide-eyed playwright in the making may not know what she's in for. For her part, Apatow has also said that the pairing felt natural, telling Bustle, "We had chemistry as friends right away in real life, which I bet is part of the reason Sam thought we would connect on screen."
The second season of "Euphoria" has garnered plenty of attention, breaking records for HBO Max and spawning dozens of memes about Cassie hiding in the shower or the show's nonexistent high school dress code. With a track record for self-sabotage, the characters of "Euphoria" have taught us nothing good can last, but we still can't help but hope but get invested in Lexi and Fezco's mild, charming relationship.
New episodes of "Euphoria" premiere Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.