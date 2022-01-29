How Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Feels About The Fezco-Lexi Romance

It's an inspired idea to let Lexi and Fezco share screen time and develop an organic friendship that seems to be the exact opposite of, say, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate's (Jacob Elordi) full-throttle relationship. They clearly hit it off at the New Year's party, with typically taciturn Fez complimenting Lexi's braininess and calling her fearless.

Like everything on "Euphoria," though, there's an edge to even this low-key relationship. Fez isn't just noticeably older than Lexi, he's also a drug dealer who's frequently getting guns pointed at his head. The wide-eyed playwright in the making may not know what she's in for. For her part, Apatow has also said that the pairing felt natural, telling Bustle, "We had chemistry as friends right away in real life, which I bet is part of the reason Sam thought we would connect on screen."

The second season of "Euphoria" has garnered plenty of attention, breaking records for HBO Max and spawning dozens of memes about Cassie hiding in the shower or the show's nonexistent high school dress code. With a track record for self-sabotage, the characters of "Euphoria" have taught us nothing good can last, but we still can't help but hope but get invested in Lexi and Fezco's mild, charming relationship.

New episodes of "Euphoria" premiere Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.