Everything We Know About Radio Silence's Untitled Universal Monster Movie

Back in April, we learned the horror directing team behind the last two "Scream" films and the splendid "Most Dangerous Game" riff "Ready or Not" known as Radio Silence had signed on to make a Universal Monster movie. Not a lower-case "monster" movie, but a Classic Monster movie presumably based on one of the studio's beloved beasts à la Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and so on.

For a trio of genre fanatics like Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, this is surely precious cargo. Since the 1930s, these characters have been the gold standard of American horror. So when you get the opportunity to play in this enchanted graveyard, you don't want to tarnish the brand by crapping out a "Van Helsing," "Dracula Untold" or, perhaps most ghastly, 2017's dreadful reboot of "The Mummy."

Though the studio has yet to announce which character the boys are taking on, but there are some breadcrumbs strewn about that seem to be leading to one title in particular. If this is indeed the project, it's a ballsy choice. It's also got a very devoted, fiercely protective following that will raise holy hell if they sense a scintilla of disrespect or carelessness in the making of the movie? What is this mystery movie? First, let's take a look at the cast.