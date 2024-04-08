I Saw The TV Glow Review: When The Monster Of The Week Is Your Own Mind [Overlook 2024]

When I was 9 years old, I was obsessed with the Disney Channel monster-of-the-week series, "So Weird." The show centered on a strong-willed teenage girl named Fiona "Fi" Phillips (Cara DeLizia) who used the power of information gathered from online research to help make sense of ghosts, monsters, folk legends, and other supernatural occurrences that seemed to follow her and her rockstar mom while they traveled the country on her comeback tour.

I wasn't yet a teenager and I certainly didn't own a laptop, but I could feel deep in my bones that I was just like Fi Phillips, and often fantasized what it would be like to live her life. Sometimes, the wind would blow a little too strong as I walked home from school or I'd hear a disembodied voice that was probably the result of my own imagination, and the line between my favorite TV show and my own life would blur. Sometimes I think back on my own inexplicable childhood experiences and have to actively clock whether something really happened, or if this memory blended with something I had watched on TV.

Film and television are often used as stand-in language for the emotions we feel but cannot process, or in many cases — the things we know deep down but are too afraid to say out loud. Jane Schoenbrun's sophomore feature "I Saw The TV Glow" is an examination of this very feeling, soaked with the neon flush of radical '90s young adult television, where the monsters are too scary and the lore is too complex for children to understand or appreciate, but everyone still writes off the subgenre as "kid's stuff." The lines between reality and television-absorbed memories aren't just blurred but swirled together like an ethereal ice cream cone twist on a sunny day in the suburbs.