How Crappy, Low Budget Movies Inspired Joss Whedon To Write Buffy The Vampire Slayer

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" remains beloved for its unique mix of horror, teen drama, and genuinely affecting storytelling. Following the much-derided "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie in 1992, creator and writer Joss Whedon took the reins of a TV show version and restored his vision of an empowered female protagonist who could take on the forces of darkness and prevail.

As the writer told CBS Sunday Morning, when conceiving of the idea for "Buffy," he "loved the idea of a girl going into a dark alley, and a monster comes, and then she just aces him." Whedon was infamously disappointed in the 1992 movie, openly talking about how director Fran Rubel Kuzui diverged from his original vision and turned it into a light-hearted camp-fest — though the case has been made for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actually being a good movie. However, the TV show was, as far as Whedon was concerned, Buffy done right.

But that didn't mean there wasn't a healthy dose of trashy influence at play in the small screen version of "Buffy," too. In fact, Whedon was directly influenced by low budget films when crafting the series.