Is The Much-Derided Buffy The Vampire Slayer Movie Canon? It's Complicated

When you think of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," you probably think of the hit TV series that introduced an entire generation of '90s kids to the metaphor of high school being like a horror movie. But if you happened to come of age in the early '90s, you might well remember your first introduction to the character of The Slayer coming with 1992's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie.

Written by Joss Whedon, who eventually became showrunner on the TV series, and directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, the film starred Kristy Swanson as the titular slayer and was a decidedly lighthearted affair, especially in comparison to the show that succeeded it. Co-starring Luke Perry and featuring a surprisingly impressive cast that included Donald Sutherland, Rutger Hauer, Hilary Swank, and Paul Reubens, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" '92 debuted to unfavorable reviews and was sadly relegated to a footnote in "Buffy" history once the show debuted in '97.

But in recent years, the movie has enjoyed a reappraisal, with some, including /Film's own BJ Colangelo, arguing that the movie version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is actually good. That's especially true if you look at the film as a standalone project, entirely separate from the TV series. When viewed on its own, it's a campy delight entirely worthy of its place in the overall vampire movie canon.

The thing is, though, '92's "Buffy" isn't entirely a standalone film. In fact, there's a good case to be made that the movie is very much part of "Buffy" canon.