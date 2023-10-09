Buffy The Vampire Slayer's First Season Was Forced To Abandon A Few Wild Concepts

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" might have started out as a cult hit, but it's surely now reached the status of all-time-great TV show. The series lasted for a full seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and while it has become complicated to love in the wake of startling accusations against showrunner and creator Joss Whedon, the show itself produced some of the best moments in TV history.

As it went on, "Buffy" dealt more and more with serious and weighty issues, making for some truly heartbreaking "Buffy" moments. By the time the fifth season rolled around, Whedon and co. were producing harrowing and affecting explorations of grief with such classics as "The Body," which opens with an unforgettable one-take sequence in which Buffy's mom dies. Joss Whedon still considers that episode the best thing he's ever done.

Back when "Buffy" was first starting out, however, the series was much more episodic, featuring a monster-of-the-week format that saw the Slayer and her Scooby Gang cohorts battling assorted supernatural entities with each new episode. Long before the haunting events of "The Body" played out, Buffy and company were battling seductresses that were actually giant insects and a sentient ventriloquist's dummy called Sid.

That's not to say that "Buffy" wasn't a layered and thoughtful show from the outset. The writers were just a tad more willing to venture into more outlandish territory as the show found its footing. And while they managed to work in everything from unpopular girls who literally turned invisible to a controlling mother who possesses her daughter in order to relive her cheerleading glory days, there were several similarly wild ideas that never made it into the show.