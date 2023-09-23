How The Unaired Buffy Pilot Almost Killed The Show Before It Started

After the much-derided "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie debuted in 1992, creator Joss Whedon almost gave up on his original vision. The writer had conceived of "Buffy" as a way to subvert expectations by having the typically helpless blonde become the hero of her own story. Unfortunately, Whedon was beyond disappointed by the film, talking on record about how the project was taken away from him and turned into a campy comedy. In recent years, there's been renewed interest in the "Buffy" movie, which certainly differs in tone from the TV show that came to define the character in popular culture. But the movie did at least give us the first draft of Buffy Summers

After that first iteration hit theaters, Gail Berman of Sandollar Productions thought the subversive vampire slayer might make for a good TV show, and contacted Whedon thinking he'd be uninterested in revisiting "Buffy." But to her surprise, the writer was eager to tell the character's story the way he'd always intended. He would ultimately do just that. The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" TV show became a cult classic that many a '90s kid fell in love with. Using the "high school is hell" metaphor as its foundation, Whedon built a show that combined heartfelt emotion with outright horror, working in a comedic tone alongside the standard teen drama narratives. It made for a series that, on paper, shouldn't have worked but did.

Bringing the show to air, though, proved to be nothing short of an ordeal. After pitching the series to the newly-launched WB network in 1996, Whedon landed an offer to make a pilot. But this initial attempt to bring "Buffy" to TV screens not only didn't make it to air, it almost killed the show before it had even started.