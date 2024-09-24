Heretic Review: Hugh Grant Is Terrifying In This Twisted A24 Horror Movie [Fantastic Fest]

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have mastered the art of the 8 out of 10 genre movie. No one in the world is making better 8 out of 10 horror and science fiction films. And their latest movie, the claustrophobic religious thriller "Heretic" is a 10 out of 10 in the category of 8 out of 10 horror movies. I know this sounds like a lunatic thing to say, but 60% of the time, it works every time.

"Heretic" continues the trend of Beck and Woods being two extremely talented movie dorks who read the room and know exactly what the audience wants, even if they don't know they want it yet. "Haunt" is a modern gem that will only accrue a powerful cult following as the years go by, the Adam Driver-versus-dinosaurs survival adventure "65" is one of the most unjustly overlooked blockbusters of the past few years, and now "Heretic" is an A24 horror movie that has all of the trappings of something like "Hereditary" while also thinking of the audience's pleasure first and foremost. It's dark and nasty and cerebral, but it also never forgets to be a good time at the movies. One gets the impression that Beck and Woods would happily sacrifice a few points in reviews from hoity-toity critics like me if it means sending the audience out into the lobby buzzing and on a strong cinematic high.

And they're right to do so. I rewatch 8 out of 10 movies more often than I do 10 out of 10 movies. There's something to be said about a movie that just hits right, and even more to be said for a movie that hits right while approaching those familiar pleasure sensors from a fresh and exciting direction. Frankly, I can't wait to see "Heretic" again.