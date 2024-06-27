A Quiet Place: Day One Review: The Best Movie In The Series

Well, I wasn't expecting this. I enjoyed John Krasinski's first two "A Quiet Place" movies, particularly the first one, which was both a story of grief and a fun little monster movie with a neat hook: aliens who are extra-sensitive to sound have invaded earth and killed off a bunch of people, so the survivors have to stay very, very quiet. These movies didn't exactly reinvent the wheel, but they paid homage to the work of Spielberg and even George A. Romero and mostly got the job done (although I'll admit most of the events of the sequel have slipped my mind even though I saw it when it hit theaters).

Now, we have "A Quiet Place: A Day One," which is not only the third entry in this franchise but also a prequel. That gives one pause. Third films are notoriously difficult to pull off, and prequels can often be little more than fast, cheap cash-grabs; a lazy approach to keep the box office dollars flowing when everyone has run out of new ideas. But that's not what" A Quiet Place: Day One" is, oh no. For this entry, Krasinski has handed the reins over to writer-director Michael Sarnoski, who helmed the wonderful, surprising Nicolas Cage movie "Pig." And here's the thing: Michael Sarnoski is a better filmmaker than John Krasinski.

I'm not here to bury Krasinski — I think he's capable enough as a director, but Sarnoski has a firmer grip on this material. A steadier hand. The end result is one of the most surprising films of the summer — a beautiful, meditative character-based drama that occasionally reminds you it's also a monster movie. I'm genuinely curious to see how Sarnoski's approach goes over to a larger crowd (for what it's worth, the audience at my screening ate this film up, clapping on multiple occasions). Anyone going into "Day One" expect a cheesy monster movie with simple chills and thrills might be shocked at how, well, quiet it all is. Yes, there are action scenes; scenes where those nasty long-limbed aliens attack. But it's clear that's not what Sarnoski is interested in. He's interested in the moments in between. And those are the moments that really sing.