IF Review: Ghost Town Meets A Monster Calls In John Krasinski's Whimsical, Messy Therapy Session

Some of the best movies for kids have a powerful emotional core that pulls at your heartstrings. Whether it's reconciling grief, legacy, and coming-of-age in "The Lion King" (not the "live-action" disappointment) or the tale of an outcast talking pig in "Babe" who learns that being true to yourself is all the world needs you to be, kids movies have the power to teach everyone something about life, no matter how old they are. Writer and director John Krasinski has attempted to step into this arena with "IF," hitting theaters this weekend, and it's quite the departure from his sci-fi horror hit "A Quiet Place," though it fits more in line with his sophomore directorial effort, the family dramedy "The Hollars."

"IF" follows 12-year old Bea (Cailey Fleming), a girl who doesn't really consider herself a kid anymore. Having dealt with some traumatic pain due to the passing of her mother, she's become resistant to enjoying the fruits of childhood. Her father (Krasinski) tries to make her smile at every turn, succeeding somewhat by cracking jokes and spouting schmaltzy sentimentalities as he heads into the hospital for surgery to fix a broken heart (more than a little on the nose, right?). But Bea puts on a mostly serious front as she prepares for a stay with her grandmother (Fiona Shaw). When presented with the potential to create some more artwork for her grandmother to collect, Bea stresses that she's 12 now, and she doesn't do that kinda stuff anymore.

Surely, there's a lesson to be learned here, and the path to learning it lies in Bea's sudden ability to see imaginary friends, or IFs, as they refer to themselves. After an encounter with Blossom (voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge), an IF who looks like a vintage cartoon character reminiscent of Felix the Cat in a tutu, Bea meets Calvin (Ryan Reynolds), a human living on the top floor of her grandmother's building who is simultaneously mysterious, exasperated, and hesitant to explain the world of IFs to Bea. Even as she becomes more curious and willing to help solve what appears to be Calvin's big problem, he always seems to be perturbed. Calvin's big problem is that he seems to be the only other human who can see these IFs, and his current focus is Blue, a puffy, purple, furry monster (voiced adorably by Steve Carell) who is desperate to connect with a new kid after his original kid Jeremy forgot about him. This leads to Bea meeting an entire retirement home worth of imaginary friends who have been displaced after their kids grew up and left them behind. So she vows to help them find new kids.