Ryan Reynolds Enters A World Of Imaginary Friends In The IF Trailer

Did Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds get wind of Patrick H. Willems' "When Movie Stars Become Brands" video calling them out for prioritizing their business enterprises over their art? Less than 24 hours after the news broke that The Rock is joining forces with A24 and director Ben Safdie to take a break from his typical (which is a polite way of saying "boring") movie roles with the mixed martial arts biopic "The Smashing Machine," the trailer has dropped for "IF," an original Reynolds-led fantasy comedy from a bona fide filmmaker.

Ever since "Deadpool" catapulted him onto the A-list, Reynolds has focused less on tackling intriguing projects across a wide range of genres (like he'd done up until that point in his career) and more on cultivating a brand that allows him to act while also promoting his various other professional ventures like his Aviation American Gin line or his stake in Mint Mobile. However, with "IF," it appears as though he's actually stretching his acting muscles a little further to make a film that doesn't automatically read like something that was cooked up by an algorithm and might even have something to say. The bar's on the ground, folks, and it's not like this is a return to the days of Reynolds tackling genuinely challenging acting gigs like "Buried" and "Mississippi Grind," but it's a step in the right direction all the same.

You can watch the trailer for "IF" above!