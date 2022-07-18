Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Reboot

The Cartoon Network series "Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends" lasted six seasons on the network, but many fans (myself included) still believe the show ended way too soon. Created by Craig McCraken and running from 2004-2009, "Foster's Home" delivered a magical world where imaginary friends are not only real but a necessary part of life. The show centered on eight-year-old Mac (Sean Marquette) who brings his imaginary friend Bloo (Keith Ferguson) to live at Madame Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends after his mom declares that he's too old for an imaginary friend. While Foster's is typically a boarding house for imaginary friends until they're adopted by another child or reunited with their own, Mac makes a deal with Madame Foster (Candi Milo), her rabbit imaginary friend Mr. Herriman (Tom Kane), and her granddaughter and caretaker Frankie (Grey DeLisle) that as long as Mac visits Bloo every day, he won't be adopted out to another kid.

The show was a delightful exploration of imagination and friendship, with a colorful cast of imaginary characters like Wilt (Phil LaMarr) the asymmetrical red basketball player, Eduardo (Tom Kenny), a Latin-American protection monster, Coco (Candi Milo), a palm tree/airplane/bird that lays plastic easter eggs filled with treats, Duchess (Grey DeLisle), a diva with a Cubist drawn face, and Cheese (Candi Milo), the most annoying imaginary friend you could ever dream of loving. The show snagged six Emmys during its run and is considered to be one of the finest shows to ever air on Cartoon Network.

Now, nearly 15 years later, Foster's is coming back! Here's everything we know so far.