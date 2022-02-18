Here's Why You Need To Make Kid Cosmic Your Next Superhero Binge [Interview]

"Kid Cosmic" takes place in a thinly populated stretch of highway in the middle of the desert, and we follow the titular Kid (yes, that's his actual name), a nine-year-old orphan boy who lives with his grandpa at a junkyard and spends his days fantasizing about being like the superheroes in his favorite comics. Everything changes one day when a spaceship crashes around Kid's home, carrying five cosmic stones of power which grant the user a variety of amazing powers. Of course, nothing is ever that easy: The stones also attract great danger.

From the very beginning, "Kid Cosmic" stands out from other superhero stories, especially those starring kids, by firmly refusing to be a power fantasy. This is not Billy Batson getting a great escape from his normal life by turning into Captain Marvel in "Shazam!," or Midoriya getting to join the school of his dreams when he gets his powers in "My Hero Academia." From the moment Kid gets his powers, he proves to not be very good at it. First, he struggles with gatekeeping, refusing to share the five stones because he considers his comic book knowledge a pre-requisite to using the stones. Even when the team gets assembled, they all kind of suck at using their powers to stop, well, anyone. Even the tagline for the show plays into this — "They're the good guys ... but they're really bad at it" — and that was an essential part of the story for its creators.

"It's about the people, not the powers," series creator Craig McCraken ("The Powerpuff Girls," "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends") told /Film over Zoom. "We make sure to come up with emotional character stories first, then embellish them with cool powers." Indeed, this feels in many ways like a throwback to classic Marvel Comics, with a focus on placing regular people in extraordinary circumstances and allowing the reader to watch how the powers help the characters grow, rather than the other way around. Kid is not a happy kid with a big support system, but an orphan living in poverty with his grandpa. The rest of the super team struggles with grief, anxieties, lack of confidence, imposter syndrome, and more, even as they get involved in increasingly fantastical stories. As writer and producer Rob Renzetti ("My Life as a Teenage Robot") tells us, this is also an homage to the Marvel way of telling stories. "Marvel, back in the Silver Age, had a bunch of superheroes that were actually real characters with lives outside their costumes, and it was their connection to real life that made them relatable." As exciting it is to see Spider-Man fight a lizard man or an alien symbiote, his best stories involved Peter Parker. Likewise, Superman had all the coolest powers, but his best and most relatable stories involve him not being able to solve problems by putting on the costume and using his powers, but by being Clark Kent.

"A lot of superhero stuff focuses on the what is happening, and why it is happening," McCracken adds. "And with 'Kid Cosmic,' we wanted to focus on who it is happening to and how they are dealing with it." By placing the focus on characters first, the show allows the audience to see how the characters evolve season by season. And by nature of this being a serialized story in which every episode leans into the next one, "Kid Cosmic" offers something that 99% of comic book stories can't offer: an actual ending. With each season, rather than hit the reset button and have Kid learn to be a better hero again, the series changes perspectives to allow other members of the team to take the spotlight. While the first season is about Kid learning to share, season 2 is all about Jo learning to be a leader, while season 3 follows Papa G teaching Kid about the sacrifices heroes make. This is still a show for kids, but there is some dark stuff in the story.