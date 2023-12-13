Dwayne Johnson To Star In Potentially Career-Changing MMA Biopic From A24 And Benny Safdie

Somebody must've heard that we were collectively placing Dave Bautista and John Cena at the top of all our wrestlers-turned-actors rankings, because Dwayne Johnson has just lined up his next major role — and it's the furthest thing possible from vanity projects like "Fast and the Furious" or "Black Adam."

For years, The Rock has focused on steadily building up his brand name (I just referred to him as The Rock unironically, for crying out loud) as opposed to picking the most interesting or challenging acting gigs, but that finally seems to be changing in a big way. The Hollywood Reporter has new details on a mixed martial arts drama called "The Smashing Machine." That subject matter obviously feels right up the movie star's alley, but it's the talent involved in the director's chair that changes the equation quite a bit. After guiding Robert Pattinson to one of his best performances in "Good Time" and reminding everybody with "Uncut Gems" that few performers on earth are as watchable as a fully-committed Adam Sandler, Benny Safdie will make his solo directing debut as he attempts to work the same magic on Johnson.

The movie follows the real-life story of fighter Mark Kerr, a UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion nicknamed "The Smashing Machine" whose exploits inside the ring are only rivaled by his troubled life and well-documented struggles with drug addiction. (In fact, THR points out that he was the subject of an HBO documentary back in 2002 also titled "The Smashing Machine.") Indie studio A24 will finance and distribute this buzzy flick, which presumably comes from a script by Safdie, as well.