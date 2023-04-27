IF Footage Reaction: John Krasinski's Movie For Imaginary Friends [CinemaCon 2023]

What is "IF"? That's a question that's been pretty difficult to answer, especially with a vague and non-descriptive title such as that. It's no fault of our own, however, as John Krasinski's newest directorial feature has been shrouded in secrecy from the moment it was announced. Considering how little we knew about his mega-hit "A Quiet Place" before it was released, this isn't a surprise.

What we do know, however, is that Krasinski has taken a sharp left turn from the auditory horror of "A Quiet Place" and into the realm of children's fantasy. If you held any doubt that this sort of genre pivot couldn't be pulled off, then the attendees at CinemaCon 2023 might beg to differ. Paramount Pictures showed off the first footage of "IF" at the panel, which was attended by /Film's Ben Pearson. While the film is still over a year away from release, that doesn't mean people can't go ahead and get hyped for it.

Part of that hype might have to do with the film's stacked cast. Krasinski will once again star, but this time, he'll be joined by Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and Bobby Moynihan. "Minari" breakout Alan Kim also stars in his biggest role to date.