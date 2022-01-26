John Krasinski To Direct The Office Co-Star Steve Carell In Feature Film If

Some of the Dunder Mifflin crew are getting back together again! John Krasinski and Steve Carell, who played coworkers Jim Halpert and Michael Scott in NBC's "The Office," respectively, will be working together in the upcoming film "If," according to Variety. Krasinski, who wears many hats in the entertainment business these days, will write, direct and star in the new film. He posted about his "dream cast" on Instagram, which includes his "The Office" co-star.

The cast for "If" will also include Louis Gossett Jr. ("An Officer and a Gentleman," "Watchmen"), Alan Kim ("Minari," "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens"), Cailey Fleming ("The Walking Dead," young Rey in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker"), as well as the previously announced Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool," "Free Guy"), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag," "Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Fiona Shaw ("True Blood," the "Harry Potter" franchise).

"If" will be released on November 17, 2023. There is no logline available as of this writing, but according to the site, the film is based on an idea from Krasinski "about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination." No character titles have been given yet.