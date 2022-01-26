John Krasinski To Direct The Office Co-Star Steve Carell In Feature Film If
Some of the Dunder Mifflin crew are getting back together again! John Krasinski and Steve Carell, who played coworkers Jim Halpert and Michael Scott in NBC's "The Office," respectively, will be working together in the upcoming film "If," according to Variety. Krasinski, who wears many hats in the entertainment business these days, will write, direct and star in the new film. He posted about his "dream cast" on Instagram, which includes his "The Office" co-star.
The cast for "If" will also include Louis Gossett Jr. ("An Officer and a Gentleman," "Watchmen"), Alan Kim ("Minari," "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens"), Cailey Fleming ("The Walking Dead," young Rey in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker"), as well as the previously announced Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool," "Free Guy"), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag," "Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Fiona Shaw ("True Blood," the "Harry Potter" franchise).
"If" will be released on November 17, 2023. There is no logline available as of this writing, but according to the site, the film is based on an idea from Krasinski "about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination." No character titles have been given yet.
That's What She Said
If you are anything like me, you're on your fifth or sixth binge viewing of "The Office." I feel confident saying this because this series is one of the ones people have been throwing out on Twitter as the perfect pandemic binge. It's not that I didn't know that it was a great (if dated) series, I just didn't remember exactly how good it was. Some of the content may not hold up, but there are so many funny moments there, particularly the interaction between Jim and Michael. It was be wonderful to see that chemistry back on a screen.
Krasinski will produce "If" through his company Sunday Night with his partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Ryan Reynolds will also produce through his company Maximum Effort. George Dewey will executive produce the film.
In the Instagram post, Krasinski said, "Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What... IF," giving me a Marvel moment and a small heart attack. Just a little one, but hey, I want that John Krasinski as Reed Richards rumor to be true. (Nothing is out there, by the way. I'm just trying to wish it into existence. Join me?)