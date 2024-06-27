How Do You Sell A Horror Movie In 2024? Longlegs Is Doing Everything Right

After the initial two clips appeared on NEON's YouTube, more arrived with names such as "Sweet" and "Dirty." But it was that final image from "Remember to say your prayers." that lingered in fans' collective subconscious. It showed what appeared to be a hooded figure sitting in a suburban living room. The stark blackness of the figure against the familiar homely environment was unnerving enough, but once Reddit got ahold of the image, things got downright freaky. One particular Redditor took it upon themselves to simply screenshot this final frame and enhance the brightness, revealing a demonic face with glowing eyes hiding just behind the hood.

NEON could have easily chosen to have the face slowly appear as "Remember to say your prayers." faded out. Instead, in stark contrast to the kind of jump-scare gore-fests that often dominate the horror space, the company gave fans the opportunity to look for the horror themselves, making it all the more chilling when it was eventually found. This also set a tone for whatever the film turned out to be — a movie where the horror is ever present even if you can't see it.

What's more, these teaser clips were the perfect inversion of the "show all the good parts during the trailer" approach that seems to otherwise dominate Hollywood movie marketing. Not content with simply leaving the teasers ambiguous, NEON was hiding the scariest parts right in front of us. That way, fans were spared from having the movie ruined and actively had to engage with the trailer in order to gain any sense as to what in god's name was going on.