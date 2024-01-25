Nicolas Cage Ripped Out His Own Real Teeth For One Of His Earliest Roles

In an interview series with Vanity Fair, Nicolas Cage revisited clips from his past films. One of the clips features his role as Ronny in "Moonstruck," a working-class Italian American with a firey temper and passion for opera. During one of his incensed monologues, you can see a missing tooth. Cage told Vanity Fair that he had pulled out his baby teeth — without anesthesia — for a previous film, "Birdy," but at that point, "they hadn't grown in yet, so when I did 'Moonstruck,' you still see a gaping hole." A character that is both rough and tender, Cage's missing tooth (along with Johnny's wooden hand) was the perfect touch for his idiosyncratic role in "Moonstruck."

For "Birdy," Nicolas Cage wanted to use the physical anguish of removing his teeth to relate to what his character went through in the war. His character Al returns after sustaining injuries from an exploding bomb, and he must go through daily life with a heavily bandaged face. Cage actually kept his head in the bandages for five weeks, even sleeping in them, so that he could understand the feeling of how Vietnam veterans were often excluded and looked down on by society (via The Telegraph). Whereas his friend Birdy deals with more mental traumas, believing that he is a bird and refusing to talk, the missing tooth is an indicator of the physical wear and tear that Al faced during the war. The physical lengths Cage went for his "Birdy" character only scratches the surface of how far he'd go in later roles.