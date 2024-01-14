Nicolas Cage Got Real-Life 'Loaded' For His Drunken Outburst In Leaving Las Vegas

Nicolas Cage is an actor who always performs his all, but arguably his biggest and most intense performance is the one he won an Academy Award for — that of alcoholic screenwriter Ben Sanderson in "Leaving Las Vegas." The movie follows Sanderson as he tries to drink himself to death in Las Vegas, Nevada, a task that doesn't seem too difficult to anyone who's been there. He ends up involved in a complicated romance with a sex worker named Sera (Elisabeth Shue), which makes his suicidal tendencies capable of causing collateral damage and means he has to try and decide whether or not he wants to fight for his life after all. It's a brutal, heart-wrenching film and performance by Cage, but one scene in particular really left its mark on the actor and everyone who watched him.

In an interview with Vanity Fair where Cage rewatched several scenes from his own films, the actor revealed that he was actually very drunk while filming his character's inebriated breakdown in the movie. There's method acting and then there's getting hammered to portray a drunk guy, but to each their own! Cage's performance did win him the Oscar after all, so maybe there's something to be said for going all-in, just this once.