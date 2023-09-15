Seven Ending Explained: The Power Of Evil And The Limits Of Apathy

It's hard to imagine "Seven" without its intense climax. As modern crime thrillers go, they don't get much better than David Fincher's 1995 effort, which truly established the arrival of the director as a subversive talent within Hollywood. "Seven" was a hit, becoming the 12th biggest film of the year domestically despite lackluster expectations and being what Brad Pitt called in an LA Times interview, "The feel-bad movie of '95."

The movie's shocking finale had a lot to do with that success, but it wasn't just a "twist ending" that propelled it. Fincher crafted a visceral world of grime and decay which, draped in cinematographer Darius Khondji's minimal lighting, became oddly alluring. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as detective duo William Somerset and David Mills delivered compelling performances, with Freeman in particular arguably at the apex of his career. But there's no escaping that ending, which delivers a gut punch of a denouement before the final fade to black.

The phrase "what's in the box" has become somewhat of a meme in and of itself in the decades since "Seven" was released. The line is delivered by Mills in the film's final moments, as he begs his partner to reveal what's in a mystery package delivered from Kevin Spacey's serial killer, John Doe. Of course, it was Mills' wife's head in that box. But somehow never having it visually confirmed makes it all the more haunting. Even Mills doesn't have to see the contents in order to give in to his vengeful rage and shoot John Doe.

But what was the point of putting poor old Mills through such agony to cap off the movie? Well, we've gone ahead and done some hardboiled detective work of our own to solve this case.