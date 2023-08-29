David Fincher Is Back With The Killer Trailer

Life is simply better with a David Fincher project on the horizon. It's been three long years since the acclaimed filmmaker delivered "Mank" and, incredibly enough, almost another decade since "Gone Girl" graced the big screen. (He did make Netflix's serial killer-themed "Mindhunter" series in the interim, and it was awesome, but its early cancellation still has us pining for what could have been.) Long story short, gone are the days when we had the chance to enjoy "Zodiac," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Social Network," and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" ... all within the span of four years.

But that kind of workload is bound to take a toll, which certainly helps explain Fincher's more measured approach in recent years. (He last directed an episode of Netflix's "Love, Death & Robots" series in 2022.) Ever since the news first hit that he'd be teaming up with actor Michael Fassbender and reuniting with "Seven" screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, however, fans have been anxious for our first extended look at "The Killer." Reportedly in the works since before 2007, the film is actually an adaptation of the French graphic novel "Le Tueur," which follows a solitary, cold-blooded assassin waiting for his next job who steadily loses his mind as he does so. In other words, this might as well have been made to be adapted by David Fincher.

After months and months of waiting, Netflix has finally released a trailer for the neo-noir action film and you can check it out for yourself below!