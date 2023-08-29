David Fincher Is Back With The Killer Trailer
Life is simply better with a David Fincher project on the horizon. It's been three long years since the acclaimed filmmaker delivered "Mank" and, incredibly enough, almost another decade since "Gone Girl" graced the big screen. (He did make Netflix's serial killer-themed "Mindhunter" series in the interim, and it was awesome, but its early cancellation still has us pining for what could have been.) Long story short, gone are the days when we had the chance to enjoy "Zodiac," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Social Network," and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" ... all within the span of four years.
But that kind of workload is bound to take a toll, which certainly helps explain Fincher's more measured approach in recent years. (He last directed an episode of Netflix's "Love, Death & Robots" series in 2022.) Ever since the news first hit that he'd be teaming up with actor Michael Fassbender and reuniting with "Seven" screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, however, fans have been anxious for our first extended look at "The Killer." Reportedly in the works since before 2007, the film is actually an adaptation of the French graphic novel "Le Tueur," which follows a solitary, cold-blooded assassin waiting for his next job who steadily loses his mind as he does so. In other words, this might as well have been made to be adapted by David Fincher.
After months and months of waiting, Netflix has finally released a trailer for the neo-noir action film and you can check it out for yourself below!
Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher's The Killer
A new David Fincher film is about to be injected into our eyeballs (not literally, I hope) and we couldn't be happier about it. Of course, "happy" isn't exactly how we'd describe the chilling footage of "The Killer," which stars Michael Fassbender as the eponymous assassin in another psychological thriller that dives deep into the mind of a killer who begins to develop a conscience. The film is set for its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, which will surely give way to all sorts of buzzy first reactions immediately after the screening.
Directed by Fincher from a script by Andrew Kevin Walker, "The Killer" stars a fittingly packed cast led by Fassbender and including Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte. The cinematography will be handled by Erik Messerschmidt, marking another reunion with Fincher as he earned an Oscar win for Best Cinematography for "Mank." Of course, this latest Fincher film just wouldn't feel complete without yet another collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, whose score is teased in the trailer. Fans can expect "The Killer" to arrive on Netflix November 10, 2023, preceded by a limited theatrical release starting October 27, 2023.
After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.