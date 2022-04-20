Mindhunter Season 3 Would've Sent The Team To Hollywood

Oh, what could have been. Upon its arrival on Netflix in October of 2017 and especially after its follow-up season 2 years later, "Mindhunter" became one of the streaming service's most talked-about (online, at least) new series. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two of the most obsessive individuals spearheading the FBI's program to study the uniquely deranged minds of serial killers throughout the world, the dark thriller benefited from some phenomenal performances across the board (Anna Torv and Cameron Britton chief among them), the alternately frightening and strangely compelling subject matter, and the addition of David Fincher as one of the main directors behind several technically proficient episodes.

Alas, despite some flickers of false hope that briefly set the internet aflame last year, it would seem that progress on greenlighting a third season of the hit show has ground to a halt. It's a shame, really, given just how utterly and addictively watchable so many viewers found the psychological thriller to be. Maybe decisions like this are the reason why Netflix has ended up in a place where it has to fend off some seriously bad press lately, eh? In any case, now that most of us have moved on from the early stages of grief and finally reached the elusive point of "acceptance," some new information has come to light regarding the subject matter that season 3 would have covered.

Honestly, I can't think of a better or easier way to undo all the progress we've made in recent years than to read this following story, so I urge any sadomasochists (though hopefully not the serial killing kind) to tread lightly and keep reading this tantalizing possibility at your own risk!