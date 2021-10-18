Mindhunter Season 3 'Might Actually Happen' If Fans Make Enough Noise, Says Series Director

Last week, Netflix teased a mysterious new project from David Fincher and the "Mindhunter" hive rose up to stake their claim. The future of Fincher's psychological crime thriller has been an open-ended question since the second season premiered in 2019, so speculation was immediate. Could "Mindhunter" season 3 finally be on the horizon? Well... Probably not.

Unfortunately, Netflix followed up with the announcement of "Voir," a documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, which sounds lovely but has nothing to do with serial killers, FBI profilers, or Jonathan Groff. But there's still hope for the continuation of "Mindhunter," according to Academy-Award winner Asif Kapadia, who directed two episodes of the series' first season. Kapadia hopped on Twitter to encourage fans to make some noise for season 3, writing, "Audiences around the world need [to] let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER. If you make enough noise, It might actually happen...."

Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happenâ€¦. #DavidFincher #mindhunter https://t.co/IZjDpxOX9k — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) October 12, 2021

If noise is all it takes, then it must be time to start screaming from the rooftops. "Mindhunter" remains one of the best series to come out of Netflix and another season would be a dream come true. In the past few years, plenty of TV series have won their renewal thanks to outcry from their fanbases, so it's certainly not impossible. Yet, despite Kapadia's encouragement, more "Mindhunter" still feels unlikely.