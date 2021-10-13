David Fincher's New Netflix Show Is Voir, A Documentary Series About Cinema

Fincher previously teased the series, along with several other projects, in an interview earlier this year. Elsewhere on the filmmaker's to-do list is, intriguingly enough, a "Chinatown" prequel series. Whether or not that ultimately ends up at Netflix remains to be seen, but the streaming service is very happy to stay in the Fincher business, that much is certain.

Netflix and Fincher previously teamed on "House of Cards," which was the beginning of the company's transition into making original content. Fincher also produced the acclaimed series "Mindhunter," which probably won't ever get a third season at this point. More recently, Fincher directed "Mank," which won Oscars for best production design and cinematography.

Aside from that, Fincher serves as an executive producer on the hit animated anthology series "Love, Death and Robots," which aired its second season earlier this year. Next up appears to be "The Killer," an assassin flick that has both Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton attached to star. Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously worked with Fincher on the much-beloved "Se7en," is penning the screenplay. So there is much to look forward to on the Fincher front these days, "Voir" included.

"Voir" does not yet have a release date set.