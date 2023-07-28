Why The Year's Scariest Movie, Talk To Me, Has Audiences Fainting

2023 has certainly given all those aspiring filmmakers on YouTube a good reason to keep chasing their dreams. First, there was the underground success of "Skinarmarink," an avant-garde horror film that was conceived by writer and director Kyle Edward Ball back when he was operating his YouTube channel, Bitesized Nightmares. Now, Danny and Michael Philippou, the Australian brothers who have amassed millions of subscribers thanks to their horror-comedy shorts on their YouTube channel, RackaRacka, are riding a wave of critical accolades thanks to their feature directing debut, "Talk to Me."

The film, which was written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, centers on a group of Australian teenagers who decide to mess with a supernatural artifact in the shape of a dead medium's embalmed hand and forearm, only to learn the hard way what happens when you recklessly meddle with these sorts of things. Chris Evangelista reviewed "Talk to Me" for /Film at the Sundance Film Festival, calling it "a wonderfully nasty little Australian horror flick" full of icky, gory violence and terror that recalls Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" films. In fact, it's that same bloody mayhem that supposedly left certain audience members queasy at early screenings of the film ahead of its theatrical release.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the Philippou brothers recalled what happened at a showing in Australia following the film's previous screenings at events like Sundance, SXSW, and San Diego Comic-Con. "People were fainting," alleged Danny Philippou. "It's happened in some of the screenings. One of the scenes is a bit intense. So people have been reacting, fainting." Is that true? Eh, maybe, but at the very least it's a great way of hyping "Talk to Me" for gorehounds and any other horror-loving moviegoers who fancy themselves a challenge.