Longlegs Review: Osgood Perkins' Masterpiece Is The Most Terrifying Horror Movie Of 2024

There's no greater fear than the unknown. Our heritage as beings evolved from organisms whose survival instinct was developed thousands of years ago means that we're all afraid of the literal and/or metaphorical dark, if for no better reason than we inherently know that danger can lie in wait within those unseen spaces. With knowledge comes logic, reason, and enlightenment, but there are still many questions about existence without answers, chief among them what else may exist beyond our corporeal forms. The conception of a God or Gods is a comforting one, but as logic follows, the existence of both good and evil in the world could mean that there is no God without a Devil.

It's that ambiguous, unresolved fear we all have about the nature of evil and its potential tangibility that writer/director Osgood Perkins has demonstrated an uncanny knack for tapping into. From his debut, "The Blackcoat's Daughter," and on through "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House" and "Gretel & Hansel," Perkins (who is the son of actor Anthony Perkins) has made horror movies with a distinctly auteurist streak, each successive film exhibiting a pace and tone that most closely emulates a waking nightmare. The feeling of somnambulism is all over his work, making his films themselves an experience akin to being faced with the unknown.

In other words, Perkins is a filmmaker who can burrow into your psyche with unsettling power if you let him in, and his latest work, "Longlegs," is his magnum opus. It's the most terrifying horror movie of 2024, a film that gets under your skin and may never get out.