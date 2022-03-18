The Silence Of The Lambs Proves Less Is More When It Comes To Horror

To date, "The Silence of the Lambs" remains the only horror film to ever win best picture at the Academy Awards. It's a movie in which Hannibal Lecter, one of the greatest screen villains of all time (played by Anthony Hopkins, who won a best actor Oscar for the role), bites and bludgeons guards before stringing one of them up like a death's-head moth and smuggling himself out of the building wearing another's skinned face.

These explosions of violence, however, come late in the movie. For much of its running time, "The Silence of the Lambs" leaves Lecter caged or masked and strait-jacketed. He can only ooze menace in courteous tones as he leers at FBI trainee, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), and offers anecdotes from his cannibal past like, "A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti."

Director Jonathan Demme relies more on implied violence and the psychological threat of it than over-the-top gore as in some of the imitative serial killer thrillers that followed. This is something that Hopkins himself observed back in 1991 when "The Silence of the Lambs" was first released. In an interview with Empire, he said: