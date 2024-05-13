Nicolas Cage's Best Role Brought Out A Very Real Fear For The Actor

I love it when Nicolas Cage goes for the gusto. My family constantly quoted his "Moonstruck" meltdown when I was growing up ("I lost my hand! I lost my bride!") and I'll take any excuse I can get to yell "Not the bees!" or "I'm a vampire!" in my everyday life. But I will also take Cage doing the kind of restrained, internal, and otherwise non-flashy acting that tends to get ignored by the Oscars (cough, Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon," cough) over a movie that calls on him to dial things up to 11 in a calculated bid at future viral success every day of the week.

Michael Sarnoski's "Pig" — which the Academy tellingly snubbed — is one such film. The low-budget 2021 drama casts Cage as Robin "Rob" Feld, a formerly distinguished chef who's forced to abandon his solitary existence foraging for truffles in the woods when his beloved truffle-sniffing pig is kidnapped. Fortunately, as much as that premise seems to lend itself to a silly action movie with Cage going all John Wick on the baddies who absconded with his four-legged companion, "Pig" itself is a far less conventional and even haunting drama about how we grapple with our pain and grief when the life we used to have is snatched away from us. That it had the good luck of coming out at a time when many people were struggling to adapt to their new lives in the post-COVID-19 lockdown world only made the film that much more cathartic to watch upon its original release.

For Cage, making the movie was a deeply personal experience for a very different albeit equally poignant reason. Namely, it allowed him to tap into his deep-rooted fear of losing one of his own real-life furry friends.