Lily Gladstone Is Too Good To Actually Win An Oscar For Killers Of The Flower Moon

This post contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Robert De Niro or Leonardo DiCaprio starring in a film directed by Martin Scorsese is so commonplace it could be its own category of movie trivia, which only makes the casting of Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon" all the more exciting. As reported by Variety, Gladstone (she/they) will be campaigning for Best Actress, not Best Supporting Actress the way many critics and analysts had predicted. Since her breakout role in Kelly Reichardt's "Certain Women" in 2016, Gladstone has been classified as "one to watch," but nabbing a leading role in a Martin Scorsese film has skyrocketed them into public consciousness.

As she (along with other SAG-AFTRA members) is currently on strike, they hasn't been able to talk at length about her performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon," save for interviews conducted months ago. If they were to secure a nomination, she would be the first Native American actress ever nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, joining other Indigenous nominees Merle Oberon for "The Dark Angel," Keisha Castle-Hughes in "Whale Rider," and Yalitza Aparicio for "Roma." They'd also be the first non-cisgender nominee.

The prospect of making history has had film pundits buzzing, with many acknowledging that what Gladstone is delivering is unlike any other performance of the year. It's also unlike anything that tends to wow the Academy. Gladstone's performance is so effortlessly brilliant that it would not surprise me if that talent was overlooked in favor of something more showy. I hope I'm wrong, but if I'm not, it will solidify my fear that Lily Gladstone is too good to actually win an Oscar for "Killers of the Flower Moon."