Martin Scorsese Breaks Down Why He Likes Working With Leonardo DiCaprio Again And Again

For more than 20 years, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have been staples in one another's careers. When the book is written telling their respective stories, it will be impossible to mention one without discussing the other. From "Gangs of New York" to the upcoming epic "Kills of the Flower Moon" and everything in between, Scorsese and DiCaprio have done some truly remarkable work together. So, why is it that Scorsese, a director who absolutely gets his choice of actor, goes back to DiCaprio time and time again?

The director addressed that very topic in a wide-ranging interview with Deadline recently. Perhaps not surprisingly, one of cinema's most respected and gifted filmmakers gave a pretty impressive reason for his desire to return to DiCaprio over and over again. Here's what he had to say about it:

"He goes to these weird places that are so difficult and convoluted, and through the convolution, somehow there's a clarity that we reach. And usually it's in the expression, in his face, in his eyes. I've always told him this. He's a natural film actor. I could shoot a close-up of him, he could be thinking of nothing, and I could intercut anything with it, and people will say, 'Oh, he's reacting to such and such.' It's the Kuleshov experiment. You could do that with him. There's something in his face that the camera locks into, in his eyes. The slightest movement, we know it."

Scorsese added that his constant editor Thelma Schoonmaker is also impressed with DiCaprio's work, stating: