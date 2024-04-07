Abigail Review: This Ballerina Vampire Bloodbath Is A Perfect Horror Movie [Overlook 2024]

Most filmmakers would kill to have a track record like the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence. Breaking in with the anthology horror films "V/H/S" and "SOUTHBOUND" as well as the found footage flick "Devil's Due," the crew skyrocketed to new heights with the crowd-pleasing horror-comedy favorite "Ready or Not," which more than proved they were capable of taking over the reins for "Scream V" and "Scream VI." Now, collective co-founders Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back in their directors' chairs for an original horror story, unleashing the balls-to-the-wall "Abigail," aka "the ballerina vampire movie." The trailer alone had already firmly placed this on my most anticipated films list of 2024, but my deep love of "Ready or Not" meant my expectations were sky-high. And yet, somehow, those wild Radio Silence boys knocked this out of the park and into the stratosphere, crafting arguably their best film yet.

The story is centered on a group of criminals who have enlisted to kidnap and hold the young, ballet-obsessed daughter of a powerfully wealthy man for ransom for 24 hours. What should be a standard get-rich-quick scheme almost immediately turns into a demented bloodbath once they discover that the mansion safehouse they're keeping her in is actually a trap, and this kidnapped child is actually a hungry vampire with a penchant for sardonic one-liners and dancing with decapitated bodies.

With a pitch-perfect ensemble cast, exquisitely timed laugh-out-loud moments of humor, a barrage of twists (or should I say pirouettes?), an unbelievable amount of blood, killer action set pieces, and a downright transcendent performance by one of the best child actors in the game — "Abigail" sets the bar as the most fun you can have with a horror movie of the year. In other words, "Abigail" is horror on pointe.