The Directors Of Scream Unleash Vampire Horror With The Abigail Trailer
Were you worried that the one-two-three punch of "Morbius," "Renfield," and "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" misfiring at the box office would spell the death of vampire horror for the foreseeable future? If so, rest assured, it takes more than a few random stabs to slay this blood-thirsty genre. 2024 will see the OG cinematic creature of the night, Count Orlok, return to show everyone how it's done when Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" remake attacks theaters next winter. Luckily, in the meantime, horror aficionados can satiate their bloodlust by checking out "Abigail," the latest from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and producer Chad Villella (the trio also known as Radio Silence).
Unlike the 2017 "Mummy" or Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man," this particular Universal production isn't strictly a remake of a classic horror film from the studio's library (contrary to what the monster movie's working title, "Dracula's Daughter," would imply). Instead, it's a picture that seems to have a lot in common with Radio Silence's breakout feature hit "Ready or Not," right down to sticking a bunch of morally dubious individuals in a decadent mansion and then chronicling the bloody mayhem that follows. Except, in this case, it's not a family of wealthy a-holes trying to murder their new in-law to keep a supposed blood curse at bay, it's a group of kidnappers who realize that the little girl they've taken hostage is not at all what she appears to be. For more on that, check out the new "Abigail" trailer above.
The bloodiest ballet you've ever seen
Before they teamed up with "In the Heights" actor Melissa Barrera to revive the "Scream" franchise with the slasher property's fifth and sixth films, Radio Silence cemented Samara Weaving as one of our modern Scream Queens with "Ready or Not." And much like that movie put its leading lady through the wringer (gifting us with the, if not iconic then at least internet-famous, image of a blood-splattered Weaving smoking a cigarette with a distinct air of ennui), "Abigail" apparently had its directors apologizing to their cast for absolutely drenching them with gore. Not that we sickos would expect anything less from them at this stage.
Speaking of sickos, "Abigail" sees Dan Stevens — fresh off getting up close and personal with Kong's anatomy in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" — starring opposite Barrera, along with Kathryn Newton ("Lisa Frankenstein"), Kevin Durand (who, contrary to the growing popular opinion online, is not Elon Musk), and the late "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud. Meanwhile, "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" star Alisha Weir portrays the titular ballerina vampire and Giancarlo Esposito rounds out the cast as the type of mysterious, menacing figure that only he can play so exquisitely.
"Abigail" pirouettes its way into theaters on April 19, 2024.