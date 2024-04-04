The Directors Of Scream Unleash Vampire Horror With The Abigail Trailer

Were you worried that the one-two-three punch of "Morbius," "Renfield," and "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" misfiring at the box office would spell the death of vampire horror for the foreseeable future? If so, rest assured, it takes more than a few random stabs to slay this blood-thirsty genre. 2024 will see the OG cinematic creature of the night, Count Orlok, return to show everyone how it's done when Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" remake attacks theaters next winter. Luckily, in the meantime, horror aficionados can satiate their bloodlust by checking out "Abigail," the latest from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and producer Chad Villella (the trio also known as Radio Silence).

Unlike the 2017 "Mummy" or Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man," this particular Universal production isn't strictly a remake of a classic horror film from the studio's library (contrary to what the monster movie's working title, "Dracula's Daughter," would imply). Instead, it's a picture that seems to have a lot in common with Radio Silence's breakout feature hit "Ready or Not," right down to sticking a bunch of morally dubious individuals in a decadent mansion and then chronicling the bloody mayhem that follows. Except, in this case, it's not a family of wealthy a-holes trying to murder their new in-law to keep a supposed blood curse at bay, it's a group of kidnappers who realize that the little girl they've taken hostage is not at all what she appears to be. For more on that, check out the new "Abigail" trailer above.