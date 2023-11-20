Robert Eggers Says His Nosferatu Is A Gothic Horror Movie That Will Actually Scare You

While vampire films have struggled to take a bite out of the box office lately, the patriarch of blood-sucker cinema, "Nosferatu," is coming back to show all those fanged foundlings how it's done. This new re-imagining of F.W. Murnau's officially unauthorized 1922 "Dracula" adaptation "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" (the second of its kind after Werner Herzog's 1979 horror film "Nosferatu the Vampyre") comes from writer/director Robert Eggers. And if the filmmaker is to be believed, this will be a truly terrifying affair to help wipe away the memories of all those lackluster movies about creatures of the night. (Except you, "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," you're alright.)

Eggers made a splash terrorizing audiences with his feature-length debut "The Witch" before helming "The Lighthouse" and "The Northman," both of which are frequently trippy and full of bizarre visuals and ghastly violence but aren't really trying too hard to scare you. (Unless you're like a friend of mine and have weird feelings about mermaid vaginas, which, you know, to each their own.) That won't be the case with "Nosferatu," which Eggers described to Empire Magazine as "a scary film. It's a horror movie. It's a Gothic horror movie." He added:

"And I do think that there hasn't been an old-school Gothic movie that's actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

Recall that Eggers is also the bloke who wrote a scene in "The Witch" where a feral-looking sorceress kidnaps a baby and slices and mashes (!) them up into jelly. If he thinks "Nosferatu" is legitimately creepy, then audiences should hopefully be in for a pretty wild ride.