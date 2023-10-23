The Lighthouse Ending Explained: Prometheus, Unbound

In Greek mythology, after the Titan Prometheus enraged the god Zeus by stealing fire and gifting it to mankind, Zeus chained him to a rock, while an eagle devoured Prometheus' liver for eternity. Such was the price the Titan had to pay for his so-called transgression, and with the discovery of fire, mankind undoubtedly shifted to its next phase of civilization. Robert Eggers' haunting, intense "The Lighthouse" ends by embodying Prometheus' fate within a layered allegory: The lifeless body of Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) lies on the beach, his entrails being consumed by pecking seagulls ad infinitum. It's a haunting image that feels disturbingly final, charged with interlinked symbolism that bleeds into one another as the film crawls to its horrifying end.

"The Lighthouse" encapsulates the endless vistas of the human experience that flit between defensive and tender, vulnerable and murderous, finally descending into a destructive brand of madness. The setting, a lone lighthouse in the middle of nowhere, is meant to evoke feelings of claustrophobia, where complete isolation feels more tempting than being perceived by someone who can see right through you. Winslow, who later reveals himself to be Thomas Howard, attempts to guard his core motivations in vain — the older man, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) looms like a Protean sea deity with access to knowledge that is beyond Winslow/Howard's reach.

This disparity in power leads to a constant push and pull, birthing a dynamic capable of being sincerely sweet and dizzyingly vitriolic within a few seconds. While Wake and Winslow's dynamic is the beating heart of "The Lighthouse," the film also dives into the turgid waters of hubris, alienation, and all-consuming guilt while ending on the cautionary note of history repeating itself.