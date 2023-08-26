Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse Comes From A Terrifying True Story

Can complete and utter isolation shatter one's concept of the self and their sense of reality? The answers might vary, but in Robert Eggers' "The Lighthouse," an isolation-induced psychological breakdown is a shared experience that festers and mutates between two men forced to share a cramped lighthouse quarter off the coast of New England. Lighthouse keepers Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) might appear to share conflicting sensibilities, but their tense, volatile relationship accommodates multitudes. There's incessant bickering and incandescent rage, unflinchingly honest heart to hearts, and tender, drunken camaraderie that often edges towards repressed homoeroticism.

As a result, isolation is the most benign threat in "The Lighthouse" — if anything, the presence of the other intensifies the feeling of being trapped in a horrifying fever dream, where intense, infectious chaos ricochets between two souls until it devours the very fabric of their realities. The irony of two lighthouse keepers, who are traditionally meant to act as north stars for lost ships at sea and provide solace to sailors during tough tides, breaking away from reality is not lost here, cementing the trope of the overreacher and the price that must be paid for such transgressions.

While Eggers' exploration of isolation and mirrored frenzy (among other things) in "The Lighthouse" is a reflection of his directorial sensibilities, this story is a dramatization of a true-life tale that continues to terrify and fascinate. The story of the Smalls Lighthouse might not feature howling mermaids or hostile seagulls, but it centers around two men sharing a lighthouse quarter, and the tragic circumstances that befell the duo stranded on Pembrokeshire's battered rocks. While Eggers was not the first one to dramatize the Smalls Lighthouse incident, his re-interpretation of the tale is certainly the most complex and heady, entrenched in varied, interpretative symbolism.