The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Review: Dracula Meets Alien In This Bloody Chiller

If you've read "Dracula," or even if you've just seen the trailers for "Demeter," you know that one of those mysterious crates houses Dracula, slumbering in his native soil as he awaits his destination. But he's not alone. Another crate busts open revealing Anna (Aisling Franciosi), a woman from Romania who knows all about Dracula. It seems she was stowed away to be a midnight snack for Drac, and she might've succumbed to her wounds were it not for some primitive blood transfusions conducted by Clemons (it's the past, so no one has to worry about blood type, I guess). This essentially makes Anna our source of exposition; she's from a village that lived in the shadow of Dracula's castle, and therefore she knows all about the vampire and his ways. Despite growing evidence, the men remain skeptical, until one by one they end up with their throats ripped out, blood spurting onto the wet deck of the ship.

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is simple, and I don't say that in a derogatory way. Comparisons to "Alien" are inevitable — it seems like the blueprint for the film. But "Alien" is a superior movie; a brilliant combination of character-building, world-building, and sheer terror. "Demeter" wants to be those things, but the script, which has languished in development hell for several years, is too thin. Outside of a few speeches about wanting to understand the world, Clemons isn't much of a main character. He's just sort of ... there. Still, Corey Hawkins does what he can with the role, and the rest of the cast backs him up admirably. Liam Cunningham, as the ship's captain, delivers the best performance in the film, bringing a calm, commanding kindness to the part and making the character feel more fleshed-out than he really is.

But maybe none of that is important. Maybe all that's important is the concept of Dracula stalking around chomping on necks. Like the Xenomorph, the count sticks to the shadows, stalking out to ensnare prey. Dracula is pure monster here; the characters refer to the creature as it, not he. A romantic figure this is not. And that's kind of refreshing in a way. We've seen the debonnaire count countless times, why not give his more monstrous side the spotlight for a change?