Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Is Finally Moving Ahead With Lily Rose-Depp And Bill Skarsgård

After years of anticipation and cancellation, Robert Eggers is finally getting to make his remake of "Nosferatu." Deadline has confirmed that the film is moving forward with Bill Skarsgård attached to play Count Orlock, a role made famous by Max Schreck in the 1922 original. Furthermore, the outlet reports that Lily-Rose Depp is in negotiations to play Ellen Hutter, the woman of the count's demented obsession, although her involvement is not yet confirmed.

So, what company is finally letting Eggers make this passion project? That would be Focus Features, with whom the director recently worked together on this year's "The Northman." While it underperformed at the box office, the film received critical acclaim and supposedly made a killing on VOD and streaming (via The Hollywood Reporter). Needless to say, it's not surprising that the company wants to continue their relationship with him.

Focus Features has not responded to requests for comment, although an official announcement will likely be made soon.